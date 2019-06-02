Vigo County high schools celebrate 2019 graduates in weekend ceremonies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation celebrated hundreds of 2019 high school graduates during ceremonies on Sunday.
West Vigo High School graduates walked the stage first Sunday afternoon in the school's gymnasium. The valedictorian had a little fun while playing the guitar and singing on stage. The audience jumped in and clapped along.
Terre Haute South Vigo graduates, family, friends, and school staffed filled Hulman Center Sunday afternoon. The South Braves celebrated more than 350 graduates.
Later in the evening, Terre Haute North Vigo graduates filed into Hulman Center for their own ceremony.
