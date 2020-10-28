Vigo County high schoolers return to A/B schedule

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporations says high schoolers will move back to an A/B schedule.

The schedule will start on Thursday, October 29.

The school corporation says they will stay on the A/B schedule for high schoolers until at least winter break.

See the full post from the school corporation below:

Starting tomorrow, October 29, our three traditional high schools will return to an A/B schedule. We will not consider a return to a five-day-per-week schedule until after winter break. Tomorrow will be an "A" day at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo High Schools.

We will have one more remote learning Monday for high schoolers on Monday, November 2. We would like one more day for our high school staff and students to practice with our remote learning tools, in the event that we need to move to full remote learning. A calendar for the rest of the semester can be found at vigoschools.org.

As you know, this year has been a delicate balance between educating and caring for our students and making decisions for the wellbeing of our students, staff, and the entire community.

On October 19, when high school students returned to our buildings full time, our county was in a much different position regarding COVID-19. We had been blue or yellow on the state’s color-coded map--the best positions possible--for a month.

We know that the best education we can offer is in-person, five days per week.

We also know, based on the events of the last two weeks, that our five day per week schedule at the high school level has become more disruptive than our previous A/B schedule.

Community spread--we are orange on the state’s map today, for the second straight week--is simply too high, and our high schools are particularly impacted. Cases transmitted at social events outside of school are causing large numbers of students to be quarantined for 14 days, simply because of who they sit next to in a classroom. An A/B schedule at the high school, unfortunately, will cause less disruption to our students’ education at a time when the spread of the virus is at its highest in our community. 168 students and staff are currently quarantined at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo High Schools.

We will continue to monitor cases and quarantines at all levels, with a sharp eye on staffing levels in individual buildings.

Please, let us all do our part in our personal lives to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you are sick, and please avoid situations that put you at risk for transmission or quarantine because of a close contact.

Thank you for your flexibility throughout this difficult year.