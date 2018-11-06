Vigo County high school kids get a first-hand look at the election process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are excited to be a part of the political process.

A group of Vigo County high school students recently went through some training.

They became certified to work at the polls.

The students worked with local issues and learned about potential issues.

On Tuesday we caught up with them as they put their training to work.

"I think its great to get in around the selections, so we know who's helping to run our community," Bryson Myers told us.

Local election workers told us Vigo County is the only one in Indiana that has this kind of training course.