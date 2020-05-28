Vigo County health officials working to learn more about MIS-C as it impacts kids nationwide

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County health leaders are working to learn more about an issue affecting children across the country.

It's called MIS-C or "Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children."

Case Definition for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) An individual aged <21 years presenting with feveri, laboratory evidence of inflammationii, and evidence of clinically severe illness requiring hospitalization, with multisystem (>2) organ involvement (cardiac, renal, respiratory, hematologic, gastrointestinal, dermatologic or neurological); AND

No alternative plausible diagnoses; AND

Positive for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection by RT-PCR, serology, or antigen test; or COVID-19 exposure within the 4 weeks prior to the onset of symptoms

iFever >38.0°C for ≥24 hours, or report of subjective fever lasting ≥24 hours

iiIncluding, but not limited to, one or more of the following: an elevated C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), fibrinogen, procalcitonin, d-dimer, ferritin, lactic acid dehydrogenase (LDH), or interleukin 6 (IL-6), elevated neutrophils, reduced lymphocytes and low albumin Additional comments Some individuals may fulfill full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease but should be reported if they meet the case definition for MIS-C

Consider MIS-C in any pediatric death with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection SOURCE: CDC

Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis has treated at least four patients with this illness.

It's a condition that inflames different parts of the body. That includes the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain.

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says symptoms can range anywhere from rashes and fevers to organ failure.

Right now officials are still working to learn what exactly causes MIS-C.

However, Dr. Brucken says it's highly likely it's connected to the coronavirus.

About 80-percent of the kids have tested positive for COVID-19 either through antibodies or a live virus.

"It's disheartening to see people running around here without masks on because that is one of the ways to keep the limited spread. The only way to keep your kid safe is to make sure your kid doesn't get the disease," Dr. Brucken says.

The CDC says parents should be on the lookout for these emergency warning signs of MIS-C.

They include:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

Inability to stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

Learn more from the CDC here.