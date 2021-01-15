Vigo County health department says they aren't taking any more appointments for COVID-19 vacine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- People are continuing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Vigo county health officials said right now...They can't take anyone new. The Vigo County health department said so far vaccinations have gone well. They told News 10 roughly 60 people a day receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The health department isn't scheduling anyone new to receive the vaccine right now at any site in the county.

They want to make sure they have enough vaccinations.

So right now, the health department is only scheduling appointments through February.

Health officials said they will start scheduling more people when they receive more vaccinations from the state.

They said, "So, they're only adding appointments and sites based on what we will have. This is why we're not scheduling out as far as what people want."

Health officials told News 10 the best thing you can do is to keep checking the state website. You'll be able to check for additional vaccination sites and possible appointments.

Health officials are also warning us about what we need to continue to do to stop the spread of COVID-19. There's a new strain of the virus in Indiana, and health officials want you to stay diligent.

Health officials told News 10 this new strain is more contagious than the original. They said they don't know yet if it's more severe or not because Covid affects everyone differently.

They also told News 10 the vaccine will fight against this new strain.

However, health officials want you to know you can't rely solely on the vaccine to help stop the spread.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said, "Once you complete the two doses then you're okay to maybe feel a little more comfortable around people but when you're out in public you should still wear your mask."

Elder said we need to be diligent in making sure we're following all health protocols.

Only that will help stop the spread of COVID-19, and the new strain.