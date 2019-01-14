Vigo County has new tool to collect back taxes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders now have a new tool at their disposal.

It will help them collect back taxes.

It's called the Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System.

The system allows counties to intercept state tax refunds.

It is for people who owe past taxes to the local government.

Vigo County officials will be required to inform delinquent taxpayers of their intent to notify the IRS.

Leaders say the new process will be much more efficient.