Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

TERRE HAUTW, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Vigo County.

Union Health made the announcement just before 6:00 on Thursday evening. It is the first known case in Vigo County.

Union says the appropriate department and staff members that provided services to the patient have been notified.

Union Hospital officials told us the patient is from Terre Haute. That person had been quarantined leading up to testing. The patient is recovering at home while remaining quarantined.

The medical director says they want to reassure the public that they are ready to answer your questions and direct you to the care that you need.

People with questions can call the Union Health Hotline at 812-238-4871.

Also on Thursday - a case was reported in Owen County.

See the full release from Union Health below

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Union Health officials received notice of its first patient to test positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. The appropriate department and staff members that provided services to this patient have been notified. In addition, the Vigo County Health Department, Joint Information Center (JIC) and Indiana State Department of Health have also been notified, according to our protocol and in order to allow proper tracking of COVID-19 cases.

Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, team members and communities. Union Health maintains highly-trained infection control teams and implements routine safety and emergency preparedness training protocols consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Union Health System has been closely monitoring the wave of Coronavirus heading toward our community for the past several weeks. Union has been using this time to prepare for the inevitable first positive case in our health system, which occurred today,” says Jackie Holder, DO—Medical Director of Union Medical Group. “We want to reassure the public that we are ready to answer your questions and direct you to the care that you need, when you need it.”

Union Health will continue to follow ongoing preparedness and best practices due to the risks of COVID-19 and its extremely fluid nature. We will continue to educate the public as it becomes available throughout the region.

“I would encourage our employees and community not to panic,” says John Bolinger, DO — Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Union Health. “Keep in mind that the experience with this virus, thus far, has shown that 81% of the cases of COVID-19 have been classified as mild illness with complete recovery expected. Only 5% of these cases have been classified as critical illness. Up-to-date reports have indicated no deaths were reported in the non-critical cases.”

For those who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or simply have related health assessment questions, call the Union Health HOTLINE at 812-238-4871 for live feedback.