VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has a new historian.

Timothy Crumrin is one of five county historians appointed this month in Indiana.

He holds degrees in American History and European History.

He received the Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Historical Society.

He wrote and directed the PBS documentary "Harvesting the Past" and has written books on history.

Crumrin says history is important because we can't understand today without knowing how we got here.