VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government is hiring.
Leaders say several jobs are open right now.
On Monday, they hosted a career fair. It was a chance for people to come in and learn more, or apply for a job.
Leaders from the jail, veterans services, and even the parks department were there.
Organizers say the face-to-face interaction is beneficial.
If you missed the event, don't worry. You can learn more about open jobs right here.
Related Content
- Vigo County government is hiring, here's where you can find out about openings
- Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers
- New Vision for Vigo County Government Campus
- Vigo County Bicentennial: Finding the Lost Creek
- Vigo County Parks Department hopes to hire new staff
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers
- Opioid recovery center opens in Vigo County
- Hiring process for next Vigo Schools Superintendent already underway
- Vigo County School Corp. still hiring for teachers and bus drivers with classes in session
- Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members
Scroll for more content...