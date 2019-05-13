Vigo County government is hiring, here's where you can find out about openings

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government is hiring.

Leaders say several jobs are open right now.

On Monday, they hosted a career fair. It was a chance for people to come in and learn more, or apply for a job.

Leaders from the jail, veterans services, and even the parks department were there.

Organizers say the face-to-face interaction is beneficial.

If you missed the event, don't worry. You can learn more about open jobs right here.