Vigo County government is hiring, here's where you can find out about openings

On Monday, they hosted a career fair. It was a chance for people to come in and learn more, or apply for a job.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government is hiring.

Leaders say several jobs are open right now.

Leaders from the jail, veterans services, and even the parks department were there.

Organizers say the face-to-face interaction is beneficial.

If you missed the event, don't worry. You can learn more about open jobs right here.

