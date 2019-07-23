Clear
Vigo County government computers attacked by malware

Right now, all county departments are open, but some services may be interrupted.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County computer systems have been attacked by malware.

That's according to Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.

What is Malware?

Malware includes viruses, spyware, and other unwanted software that gets installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent. These programs can cause your device to crash, and can be used to monitor and control your online activity. They also can make your computer vulnerable to viruses and deliver unwanted or inappropriate ads. Criminals use malware to steal personal information, send spam, and commit fraud.

Source 

Kearns said this had adversely impacted operations, leaving some information not accessible.

Right now, all county departments are open, but some services may be interrupted.

When News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning, our reporter was told the computers were down. It is not immediately clear if that is connected to this malware attack.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

