Vigo County government computers attacked by malware

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County computer systems have been attacked by malware.

That's according to Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.

Kearns said this had adversely impacted operations, leaving some information not accessible.

Right now, all county departments are open, but some services may be interrupted.

When News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning, our reporter was told the computers were down. It is not immediately clear if that is connected to this malware attack.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.