VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County computer systems have been attacked by malware.
That's according to Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
What is Malware?
Malware includes viruses, spyware, and other unwanted software that gets installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent. These programs can cause your device to crash, and can be used to monitor and control your online activity. They also can make your computer vulnerable to viruses and deliver unwanted or inappropriate ads. Criminals use malware to steal personal information, send spam, and commit fraud.
LINK | INDIANA COUNTY PAYS $132,000 IN COMPUTER ATTACK RANSOM
Kearns said this had adversely impacted operations, leaving some information not accessible.
Right now, all county departments are open, but some services may be interrupted.
When News 10 stopped by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning, our reporter was told the computers were down. It is not immediately clear if that is connected to this malware attack.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Vigo County government computers attacked by malware
- Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Indiana county pays $132,000 in computer attack ransom
- New Vision for Vigo County Government Campus
- Students immersed in county government
- Indiana recommends bid for prison computer tablets
- Some Vigo County residents voice concern over the transparency of government officials involving new jail
- Vigo County government is hiring, here's where you can find out about openings
- Vigo County beach to close