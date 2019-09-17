Vigo County government computer systems back up and running after ransomware attack

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government computer systems are back up and running.

The computer systems in the government offices were attacked by ransomware last month.

County commissioner Brendan Kearns said all systems and programs have been upgraded and checked.

They're still working to put some programs back into the system.

He said nothing was harmed.

Kearns told us they're putting in more security measures to keep it from happening again.