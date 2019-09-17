VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government computer systems are back up and running.
The computer systems in the government offices were attacked by ransomware last month.
County commissioner Brendan Kearns said all systems and programs have been upgraded and checked.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WERE ATTACKED BY RANSOMWARE...WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
They're still working to put some programs back into the system.
He said nothing was harmed.
Kearns told us they're putting in more security measures to keep it from happening again.
Related Content
- Vigo County government computer systems back up and running after ransomware attack
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
- Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers
- Ransomware Virus still affecting Vigo County Government Departments
- Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack
- Vigo County government offices were attacked by ransomware...what happens next?
- Vigo County 911 dispatchers continuing operations after malware virus attacks their computer system
- '...it's not just a random thing.' All county offices up and running after a ransomware attack
- Trump administration blames NKorea for big ransomware attack
- Indiana county pays $132,000 in computer attack ransom
Scroll for more content...