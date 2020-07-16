Vigo County government buildings will remain closed to the public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners are extending the business by appointment period.

This is after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's announcement on Wednesday. He announced the state would stay in stage 4.5 of reopening for at least two more weeks.

Vigo County government buildings remain closed to the public, with exceptions.

This will be in place until further notice. You can still make appointments.

Almost everyone has to wear a mask while inside county government buildings.