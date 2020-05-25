Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County government buildings will remain closed to the public for a little while longer.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns posted an update saying county officials are extending the "closed to the public" status to June 15, 2020. This does not affect the early voting at the Annex.

According to Kearns, members of the public are encouraged to conduct county business by phone and/or email. However, appointments can be made when possible.

Social Distancing and face masks will be required by any member of the public, who is allowed to enter the building for a scheduled appointment.

Employees are advised to have face masks with them for use during the workday while in county buildings.