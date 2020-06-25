Vigo County government bodies able to receive millions to help recover from COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Our local government bodies qualify for money to help recover after the pandemic.

Vigo County and local communities are eligible for more than $5.5 million.

It's reimbursement funding through the federal Cares Act. The money can be used to cover COVID-19 related expenses.

The amounts available are based on population. It can not be used to replace lost tax revenue.

Vigo County is eligible for $3.4 million. Riley, Seelyville, Terre Haute, and West Terre Haute are all eligible for money as well.