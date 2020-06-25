Clear

Vigo County government bodies able to receive millions to help recover from COVID-19

Vigo County and local communities are eligible for more than $5.5 million.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Our local government bodies qualify for money to help recover after the pandemic.

Vigo County and local communities are eligible for more than $5.5 million.

It's reimbursement funding through the federal Cares Act. The money can be used to cover COVID-19 related expenses.

The amounts available are based on population. It can not be used to replace lost tax revenue.

Vigo County is eligible for $3.4 million. Riley, Seelyville, Terre Haute, and West Terre Haute are all eligible for money as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
More Heat & Humidity
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Terre Haute firefighters sworn in

Image

Local volunteer fire department gets new grain bin rescue equipment

Image

Vermillion County officials introducing at home water test for residents

Image

Crews gear up for phase two of the Business 50 project in Washington

Image

Ready for an Indiana road trip? This new website will steer you in the right direction

Image

Rose-Hulman grant

Image

Vigo County government bodies able to receive millions to help recover from COVID-19

Image

Blighted homes in Terre Haute

Image

Shelburn kicks off Downtown revitalization project

Image

Demolition continues on blighted houses in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 138540

Reported Deaths: 6770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook881384478
Lake9447409
DuPage8780458
Kane7496255
Will6459313
Winnebago291188
McHenry193793
St. Clair1671130
Kankakee116862
Kendall92821
Madison84168
Rock Island80928
Champaign80112
Boone56021
DeKalb52718
Peoria44726
Sangamon39731
Jackson32519
Randolph2787
Stephenson2575
McLean25313
Ogle2384
Clinton22417
Macon22322
LaSalle19516
Union18218
Whiteside17815
Coles15417
Grundy1444
Iroquois1445
Warren1300
Morgan1233
Knox1190
Cass1170
Monroe11712
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Williamson994
Lee962
Henry771
Adams671
Pulaski670
Marion630
Vermilion502
Macoupin483
Jasper467
Perry460
Unassigned450
Douglas430
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Edgar70
Lawrence60
Marshall60
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43140

Reported Deaths: 2578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10996673
Lake4525238
Elkhart270540
Allen246697
St. Joseph170559
Cass16259
Hamilton139897
Hendricks133795
Johnson1205117
Porter63036
Madison62463
Clark60043
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5448
Howard50950
LaPorte49425
Jackson4333
Delaware41247
LaGrange4126
Shelby40824
Kosciusko4062
Boone40041
Hancock39434
Noble38328
Marshall3743
Vanderburgh3596
Floyd35143
Morgan30730
Grant28026
Montgomery27519
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21426
Vigo2148
Henry21115
Harrison20122
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19023
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1526
DeKalb1404
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1137
Steuben1122
Wayne1126
Perry1084
Carroll1032
Jasper962
Wabash962
Newton9010
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley724
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington632
Starke623
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Adams381
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Tipton281
Crawford270
Spencer271
Posey260
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192