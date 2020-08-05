Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County girl was awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Crispin Ewen's Gold Award project was the Meadows Elementary School playground beautification.

The project addresses education outside of the classroom and child obesity.

Ewen worked with the principal of the school to be able to powerwash a large concrete slab. Ewen used her artistic skills to create multiple activities for students to enjoy.

Ewen graduated from Terre Haute South. She has been a Girl Scout for 10 years.