Vigo County getting help from the State Health Department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Contact tracing, it's a tool health departments use to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But, it can be tough when you have a lot of cases and only so many contact tracers

The Vigo County Health Department was doing all of that work locally

"Just to make sure nothing was falling through the cracks and we could have a handle on what the situation in our county was," Roni Elder with the health department said.

That is until recently. The Indiana State Department of Health hired more contact tracers for any county's who may need help. Now, Vigo County is using that help.

"11 hundred cases last week. We're getting 150 new cases per day at this point. We can't keep up with that," Elder said.

Seh said they are keeping the most important cases local. Those cases are anyone under the age of 18 or 19 or in the older population, and anyone living or working in long term care facilities.

Other than that, positive cases are being contact traced from the state level. Which brings with it some delays

"Unfortunately, the state is also a little heavy on cases for their contact tracers also. So, I would say that maybe people are getting their positive results back and then maybe not being contacted for a day or two," she said.

Elder said if you do test positive you should stay home and quarantine. You can reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infectious period to help the contact tracers, and help slow the spread.

She said they hope this is just temporary. If and when we get our numbers down in the county, the health department will do all contact tracing.