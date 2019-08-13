Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has to pay $16,000 for attorney fees in the lawsuit over the county's jail.
According to court documents, the county and lawyers for Jauston Huerta agreed to this amount.
Huerta was an inmate in the Vigo County Jail.
Ge said he was hurt as a result of conditions at the jail.
That issue was settled earlier this year.
At that time, he asked for attorney fees.
This is only one piece of the jail lawsuit.
The county still has to continue the new jail process and report to a federal judge.
