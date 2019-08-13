Clear

Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

Vigo County has to pay $16,000 for attorney fees in the lawsuit over the county's jail.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has to pay $16,000 for attorney fees in the lawsuit over the county's jail.

According to court documents, the county and lawyers for Jauston Huerta agreed to this amount.

Huerta was an inmate in the Vigo County Jail.

Ge said he was hurt as a result of conditions at the jail.

LINK | SPECIAL REPORT: BAILING OUT OF TROUBLE

That issue was settled earlier this year.

At that time, he asked for attorney fees.

This is only one piece of the jail lawsuit.

LINK | TWO SETTLE THEIR LAWSUIT WITH THE VIGO COUNTY JAIL

The county still has to continue the new jail process and report to a federal judge.

