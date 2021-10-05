Clear

Vigo County employees may have something to look forward to next year

The Vigo County council met Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed budget for the 2022 calendar year. As of now, the budget is higher than last year's budget, but, with this increase, there are some positive benefits for county employees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county employees may have something to look forward to next year.

Tuesday evening, the Vigo County Council met to take a first look at the proposed budget for 2022. Each year the council makes a yearly update to the overall budget. As of now, the budget is higher than last year's budget, but, with this increase, there are some positive benefits for county employees.

Currently, the proposed budget for 2022 is about $71.5 million dollars. This is an increase of $485,000 from 2021.

"The cost of running the county goes up every year, and really $400,000 isn't that much when you consider a $72 million dollar budget," Vicki Weger, one of the Vigo County council members, said.

However, with this increase, there are some positive benefits for all county employees including up to a 5% salary increase.

"They had some years where they didn't get an increase at all and that set them back," she said. "If they can get a 5% raise, we [can] bring it up to what comparable counties in Indiana are making because we don't want to lose our employees"

Weger says raising the salaries is one of the key ways to encouraging locals to stay and continue to live in Vigo County.

"Hiring people now is very tough so we want to make a really special effort to keep our people," she said. "They are valuable to us."

There are still several things to be considered before the final budget vote. But with everything considered, council members say they want to make the best decisions to benefit everyone in the county.

"We want the government to function the best it can with the money we have, " Weger said.

The council is expected to vote on the final budget at next week's meeting. That is Tuesday, October 12 at 5:00 PM at the Vigo County Annex.

