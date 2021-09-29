Vigo County employee compensation expected to increase.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County budget committee has proposed a plan to increase the pay of employees. The proposed budget will increase county employees' pay by 5%. This is the highest pay raise employees have seen in years. The goal of this budget is to keep employees in Vigo County and offer them a more liveable wage.

The councilwoman for Vigo County's district three, Vicki Weger, says the increased wages will benefit all county employees, including deputy prosecutors, defenders, and elected officials. Weger says the pay increase will allow employees to better afford things such as gas, food, and other products that have recently increased.

"In hopes that we can get their pay up to a living wage. If you're here at 4 o'clock you're going to see single moms running out to go their second job. Some go to their third job" says Weger.

Deputy Assessor, Jerri Laubert, says the pay raise will help her be able to afford more.

"It makes us feel appreciated. What I will do with it? Pay bills. maybe go out to eat" says Laubert.

The full council will vote on the budget plan on October 12th.