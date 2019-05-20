Vigo County elementary school evacuated after possible gas leak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An evacuation at a Vigo County elementary school is now over.
On Monday morning, News 10 received a call about a possible gas leak at Riley Elementary School.
The school moved students out of the building as a precaution.
Officials say a custodian noticed a 'gas' smell outside, and alerted authorities.
The gas company quickly addressed the issue.
