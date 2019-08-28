Vigo County election workers receive statewide recognition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local election workers have another feather to put in their hat and it's all thanks to a special program.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office sent four representatives to a special state program.

It's called the Certificate in Election Administration, Technology, and Security Program.

It is a statewide course that runs through Ball State University.

Those four representatives graduated and received a certificate.

It essentially confirms that Vigo County is doing things right when it comes to elections.

"After the program, the leaders of the program came and talked about how well Vigo County is run, and what an admiration they had for us being able to send, not just one person...but four," Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman told us.

He says Vigo County was the only county in the state to send more than one representative to the program.