Vigo County election results officially in the books

Vigo County Election Board members certified election results on Friday morning.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 3:00 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The midterm election results are officially in the books.

That process involves taking a look at provisional ballots.

That process involves taking a look at provisional ballots.

People who have questionable eligibility to vote received provisional ballots.

The election board decided which ballots are legal and can be counted.

The county clerk said the votes aren't enough to change any races.

In total, there were 190 provisional ballots, with a majority of them coming from ISU and the library.

To see the official results, click here. 

