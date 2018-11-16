VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The midterm election results are officially in the books.
Vigo County Election Board members certified election results on Friday morning.
That process involves taking a look at provisional ballots.
People who have questionable eligibility to vote received provisional ballots.
The election board decided which ballots are legal and can be counted.
The county clerk said the votes aren't enough to change any races.
In total, there were 190 provisional ballots, with a majority of them coming from ISU and the library.
To see the official results, click here.
Related Content
- Vigo County election results officially in the books
- Indiana Primary Election Results
- Campaign 2018 Election Results
- How is Vigo County handling election security?
- New: Breakdown of survey results for Vigo County Superintendent Search
- Jail study narrows in on results for Vigo County's future
- Kellogg's officially shutters their plant in Vigo County
- Officials say electrical problem caused house fire in Vigo County
- Look up: New tech being used by Vigo County officials
Scroll for more content...