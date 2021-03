VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County will likely see new and improved voting equipment.

The election board wants to replace what it was using to gear up for the elections coming up next year.

Some of the newer equipment the voting board has doesn't work with the old voting booths.

The new booths will cost $96,000. To help raise the money the voting board is trying to see the old equipment.

Currently, they're in negotiations with Floyd County to buy 30 out of the 50 units.