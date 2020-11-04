Vigo County election officials will stop tabulating ballots until Wednesday morning - here's where the county races stand

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information out of Vigo County.

As we started reporting on Tuesday, results out of Vigo County are being released slowly.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, the clerk's office said it would stop all tabulation of ballots until 8 am on Wednesday.

The clerk's office has said all of the ballots will be locked and sealed by a Republican and a Democrat. Two sheriff's deputies will guard them overnight.

Until counting resumes, here's where we stand.

Bellwether Status and the president

We know eyes are on Vigo County due to its status as a bellwether county. Voters have an overwhelming tradition of voting for the presidential candidate who wins the election.

With 46 percent of the vote centers reporting, Trump is ahead by 10 percent in Vigo County.

Vigo County Commissioner races

Two commissioner seats are up for grabs in Vigo County.

In the 2nd District Chris Switzer and Pat Goodwin are running against each other for this commissioner race. With 46 percent of the vote centers reporting, Switzer is leading, but the race is very close with only a few percentage points between them.

In the 3rd District commissioner race, Mike Morris and Jeffery Fisher are running against each other for this open seat. Again, with 46 percent of the vote centers reporting, Morris has more than 53 percent of the votes. Fisher has a little more than 47 percent.

Vigo County Council

The Vigo County Council will see newcomers after this election. That's as Mike Morris and Chris Switzer are in the above commissioner races.

Aaron Loudermilk is the only incumbent running. There are six people in this race and voters voted for three.

At this point, Aaron Loudermilk, Don Morris, and Marie Theisz are leading.

Vigo County Clerk

We are closely following the Vigo County Clerk's race. It's come with some back and forth between the candidates.

Currently, Brad Newman holds the office. His opponent, Todd Nation, has held a city council position since 2004. Right now, Newman is leading Nation with 55 percent to 45 percent.

Vigo County Coroner

In 2021, a two-person legacy will end in the Vigo County Coroner's Office. For the last 32 years, Doctors Roland Kohr and Susan Amos have held this office.

Dr. Janie Myers won a hotly contested Democratic primary.

Current Terre Haute Police Department Sergeant Ted Lemke won the Republican nomination.

Right now, Dr. Myers is ahead with 52 percent of the votes.

See the most up to the minute results here.