Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local election officials are preparing for the Indiana primary.

The Vigo County Election Board held its public test on Tuesday. This is to check over the equipment and make sure it's good to go.

Like many things - the county streamed this event.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY VOTING CENTER LOCATIONS

Anyone who is registered to vote can request an absentee ballot. This means you don't have to go to the polls on election day.

You can make a request online or by paper form. After you do, the election office will send you a mail-in ballot.

Learn more here.