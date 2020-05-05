Vigo County election officials hold public test ahead of primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local election officials are preparing for the Indiana primary.
The Vigo County Election Board held its public test on Tuesday. This is to check over the equipment and make sure it's good to go.
Like many things - the county streamed this event.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY VOTING CENTER LOCATIONS
Anyone who is registered to vote can request an absentee ballot. This means you don't have to go to the polls on election day.
You can make a request online or by paper form. After you do, the election office will send you a mail-in ballot.
Election Board Meeting and Public Test — May 5, 2020
Posted by Vigo County Clerk's Office on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Related Content
- Election officials certify Vigo County election results
- Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library
- Vigo County leaders hold mock election
- Vigo County Election Results
- Candidate removed from Vigo County primary ballot
- Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival
- Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap