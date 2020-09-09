Vigo County election officials approve voting locations ahead of the November election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board has approved voting locations ahead of the 2020 general election.
Election Day is on November 3, but several locations will open before that, for early voting.
See the full list of dates and locations below.
Vote Center Locations
Beginning October 6
- Haute City Center
- Meadows Shopping Center – Basement
- Vigo County Annex
*The above vote centers will remain open on Columbus Day, October 12.
Beginning October 27
- IBEW Labor Union #725
- National Guard Armory
- Operating Engineers
- Vigo County Solid Waste Management
- West Vigo Elementary Conference Center
Election Day, November 3
- American Legion Post 104
- Boot City
- CASY at Booker T. Community Center
- ISU Student Union Building
- Maryland Community Church (East side location)
- New Goshen Fire House
- Pimento Firehouse
- Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #157
- Sandcut Fire House (East Rio Grande Ave.)
- Vigo County Public Library