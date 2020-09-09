Vigo County election officials approve voting locations ahead of the November election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board has approved voting locations ahead of the 2020 general election.

Election Day is on November 3, but several locations will open before that, for early voting.

See the full list of dates and locations below.

Vote Center Locations

Beginning October 6

Haute City Center

Meadows Shopping Center – Basement

Vigo County Annex

*The above vote centers will remain open on Columbus Day, October 12.

Beginning October 27

IBEW Labor Union #725

National Guard Armory

Operating Engineers

Vigo County Solid Waste Management

West Vigo Elementary Conference Center

Election Day, November 3