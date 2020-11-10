Vigo County educator earns lifetime achievement award

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Honey Creek Middle School is celebrating one of its own.

Karen Webb has earned the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. This award and prestigious recognition came from the Indiana Library Federation.

Webb has invested 39 years.

"I'm 61-years-old. I'm not done yet. I hope I have more to give to all of my students here. Even beyond that, whenever that day in the future comes - when I retire. I hope that I can still give back," Webb said.

Students and staff members say she's the heart of the library.