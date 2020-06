VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents, if you are looking to get rid of some of your old electronics, Vigo County Solid Waste Facility has a day set up for you.

On July 14, the facility will be holding an electronic waste day for residents. This is so residents can properly dispose of electronic items.

It will happen between noon and 5:00 p.m. at their facility on Haythorne Avenue.

While most items are free to drop off, there is a charge for tv disposal.