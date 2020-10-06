Vigo County doctor earns state-wide recognition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local health official is getting some big recognition from the state.

Dr. Darren Brucken is Vigo County's Health Commissioner.

On Monday, he received the 2020 Douglas J. Leonard Indiana Caregiver of the Year Award.

The award recognizes health providers who are considered exemplary by their patients and their peers.

Leaders surprised Brucken with the award at Regional Hospital. He told us he's shocked to be the recipient, but also honored.

Those who work with him say it is very well deserved.

"He's a friend. He's also a father and a husband, so there's a lot of things on his plate, and again, through his honesty and integrity and his commitment to what he does, that's what keeps him going," Joni Wise, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

The award comes from the Indiana Hospital Association.