Vigo County dispatch celebrates fifth anniversary of Text-to-911

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are in an emergency and need help, Vigo County dispatch can help you.

During an emergency, you no longer have to call 9-1-1 to get help. Instead, you can send a text.

Text-to-911 is a service used to help people in situations that it may be unsafe to talk on the phone, those who are uncomfortable on phone calls, or those with hearing impairments.

Vigo County dispatch receives about 500 phone calls each day. When it comes to text messages, they have received and assisted over 1,600 so far this year.

Vigo County E911 Director Vickie Oster said, "Anyone that needs help and you are unable to speak or unable to call us and provide information, please text so we have an address and we know where you are. We can help out."

Text-to-911 is also available for those experiencing emotional distress.

"If you're having some kind of emotional problems that you need help with something, we can offer that help to you," said Oster.

This week Vigo County dispatch is celebrating its fifth anniversary of Text-to-911.