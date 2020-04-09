VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -According to Sheriff John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff First Sergeant Jeff Bell was arrested on the evening of April 8, 2020 by the Indiana State Police.
He was charged with Domestic Battery and Interfering in the Reporting of a Crime.
First Sergeant Bell was relieved of police duties and his duty weapon, badge, ID and department vehicle were seized.
He was placed on administrative leave until a merit board meeting can be held to determine his status as a merit deputy pending the filing of formal charges by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Indiana State Police is handling this investigation.
Related Content
- Vigo County deputy sheriff arrested
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office hiring for deputies
- Vigo Co Sheriff's office honors deputies
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office looking for reserve deputies
- Martin County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on drug charges
- Former pastor sues Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office, deputy
- Vigo County sheriff's deputy on a mission after multiple fatal crashes involving teens
- Blaze the Arson Dog is Vigo County's newest deputy
- Retired long-time Vigo County Deputy passes away
- Man arrested after Vigo County stabbing
Scroll for more content...