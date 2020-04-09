Vigo County deputy sheriff arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -According to Sheriff John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff First Sergeant Jeff Bell was arrested on the evening of April 8, 2020 by the Indiana State Police.

He was charged with Domestic Battery and Interfering in the Reporting of a Crime.

First Sergeant Bell was relieved of police duties and his duty weapon, badge, ID and department vehicle were seized.

He was placed on administrative leave until a merit board meeting can be held to determine his status as a merit deputy pending the filing of formal charges by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Indiana State Police is handling this investigation.