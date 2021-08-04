Vigo County deputy picks up state-wide honors

VIGO COUNT, Ind. (WTHI) - For the second year in a row, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office brought home a prestigious award.

The Indiana Deputy Sheriff of the Year was awarded to Richard "Drew" Stangle.

It was given by the Indiana Sheriff's Association.

Stangle received the award for his outstanding service to the community. Last year, he was involved in a high-speed chase and shot at several times during the pursuit.

"I'm just thankful that we have good deputies out here that are doing this job and protecting people, no matter what, and they're going to continue to do that," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

The sheriff went on to say this is the first time Vigo County has won the award two years in a row.