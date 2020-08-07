Vigo County deputy cleared of wrong-doing in fatal shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of any wrong-doing after a shooting that happened back in April.

Deputy Elias Donker shot and killed Errol Bolin during Bolin's altercation with police.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt announced he is clearing Donker of any wrong-doing during a Friday morning press conference.

The shooting stemmed from a call about a suspicious person to police. According to officials, Bolin started shooting at officers. Donker reportedly shot Bolin after taking fire from him.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

He has been with the sheriff's office for two-years.