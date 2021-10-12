Vigo County crime rates slightly up from last summer, the sheriff says repeat offenders partially to blame

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The crime rate over the summer in Vigo County is at a level that Sheriff John Plasse says is troubling.

This summer's crime rates matched those of last year, the first year of the pandemic.

News 10 has been looking into this since summer ended.

It has taken a couple of weeks to gather information from law enforcement.

In Vigo County, this summer's crime rate is higher than last year by two cases.

The sheriff's office says 395 crime reports were taken by the county this year compared to 393 last year.

Sheriff John Plasse says it has been difficult to manage an area the size of Vigo County with the size of his staff.

He says with crime rates like this, the sheriff's office has taken action.

"Our county's very large, but we have a very small department," said Plasse.

After an increase in crime in years past, Plasse says they have added two additional officers to the force.

Plasse says one issue is nonviolent criminals being let out of jail early and becoming repeat offenders.

"If you don't solve the crime, the person is out there committing, committing, committing, obviously you're gonna have more crime more victims. So it's important to get those people locked up," said Plasse.

Plasse says he thinks the best way to prevent repeat offenders is by keeping them through their sentences.

"If they're held, I think that's gonna be a deterrent for them because they'll have a consequence other than a citation or being released at the scene. Because that really doesn't deter someone from committing those crimes," said Plasse.

Plasse says officers need your help to keep the area safe.

He thanks people for giving tips that help solve crimes.