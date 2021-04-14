Vigo County crews are working on filling potholes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed more Vigo County crews out filling potholes and repairing roads this week. It was a little later than normal for the county to start road repair. The main asphalt company the county uses just fully opened this week.

Storm Team 10's David Siple caught up with some county crews on Moyer Road filling potholes and doing minor repairs to some areas. Back in March, the county was using a "cold mixture" which was a temporary solution. But now they have switched over to asphalt or the "hot mixture".

This was expected to happen now especially since we are in the warmer time of the year. Siple spoke with the Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins. He explained just how bad this winter was for roadways throughout the county.

"We do have about 75 miles of county road miles that were affected by that hard freeze at the end of winter there that we have issues with right now. They're mostly in the rural areas so we are trying to now address those here."

Here is what you can do to report bad roadways:

You can go to the Vigo County Highway Department webpage and email the engineer directly.

Or you can call the highway department at 812-466-9635

Another way you can really help and probably the most important part is to just slow down and use caution when crews are out fixing or repairing roads.

The asphalt and oil they put down can be kicked up especially if you are driving fast. Robbins gives us advice on what you should do if you see crews out working.

"Give them, you know, a little bit of room and the benefit of the doubt. And make sure, you know, let them know they are doing their job out there. And they're trying to make the road a little bit safer for you as a commuter."

Robbins told me using the "chip seal process" saves the county "one-third" of what it would cost to repave the entire road. That money does not come from property taxes. It comes from fuel tax and other vehicle registration taxes.

So the big takeaway is to just be patient and mindful for those crews out working for you on the roads.