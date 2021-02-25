Vigo County crews are working on filling potholes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - It has not been an easy winter for all of us. Even the roadways are starting to show it.

Bradley Enyart works in Road Maintenance for Vigo County, and he says, "The thaw and freeze going on, it's breaking up the roads."

Daytime high temperatures have been above freezing. And overnight lows have been below freezing. Water on the roadway will freeze, thaw, and refreeze. This simply causes potholes.

But Vigo County crews are working hard to get a quick temporary fix for drivers. Crews will put down cold mix first then put a layer of oil over it to protect it for the time being. But some may start to come up over the next several weeks. And will need that permanent fix later.

Enyart says, "Once Spring gets here we'll have some hot mix to put on it. It should be permanent then."

The oil that is put down after the pothole is filled, hardens and creates a rubbery like material. This will help keep the cold mix in place.

Storm Team 10's David Siple asked Bradley Enyart with the Vigo County Highway Department what their main goal is for drivers.

"Just to make the roads safe for the drivers out. Keep accidents down from occurring."

County crews told me they will continue to monitor the roadways and fix any potholes when they can. But that more permanent fix will come in Spring.

To contact the Vigo County Highway Department regarding potholes, you can call (812) 466-9635.

Or you can visit their website www.vigocounty.in.gov/department/