Vigo County courts ask Indiana Supreme Court to continue adjusted COVID-19 operations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County courts are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to continue adjusted COVID-19 operations.

The judge submitted a request. It asks for a suspension of jury trials through July 1 and the suspension of most civil proceedings through June 30.

If approved, attorneys could appear remotely.

People would also need to answer screening questions to enter the courthouse. The state supreme court needs to sign off on this petition.

The judges are making this request because COVID-19 cases in Vigo County continue to increase.