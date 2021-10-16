Vigo County continues to step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is stepping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in its "Vaccinate the Valley" Campaign.
In the next few weeks, the Health Department has a variety of opportunities for the community to learn about the vaccination process and to get the shot. This includes free COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and Q&A sessions during the next couple of weeks.
Here is an outlined schedule:
- Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:
- Monday, October 18: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm located at the Sacred Heart Parish at 2322 N. 13th street.
- Wednesday, October 20: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fox Grocery located at 6869 N. Clinton Street.
- Wednesday, October 20: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Otter Creek Fire Station 2 located at 5970 E. Rio Grande Avenue.
- Sunday, October 24: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Bethlehem temple church located at 1432 S. 13th street. The event is hosted by Dr. Janie Myers and the Minority Health Coalition in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.
- COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A Sessions:
- Monday, October 18: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club located at 924 N. 13th street.
- Sunday, October 24: 10:15 AM at the Bethlehem temple church located at 1432 S. 13th street. The event is hosted by Dr. Janie Myers and the Minority Health Coalition in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.
- Free COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
- Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 24: The Vigo County Health Department along with the Indiana Department of Health will be back at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm each day. They will be offering free COVID-19 testing (Rapid Antigen and PCR tests) and COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer and J&J).