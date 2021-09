VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - AIS Gauging in Vigo County is celebrating an expansion.

The company moved locations to the Vigo County Industrial Park. The company hosted an event on Thursday with local leaders.

AIS specializes in measurement and control systems.

This expansion more than doubled its staff to 27 workers. They plan to expand even further over the next few years with a $3 million investment.

AIS says that expansion will bring even more jobs.