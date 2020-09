VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is opting out of the payroll tax deferral program.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday morning not to take part for county employees.

The program would have suspended taxes for now, but they would still eventually be due.

Commissioners said they did not feel like the program was necessary for the county. That's because its employees have not seen a paycheck disruption since the pandemic started.