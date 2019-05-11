Vigo County commissioners plan to host a job fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- If you're looking to work for Vigo County, you have the chance to learn about job openings coming up.

The Vigo County commissioners are hosting a job fair.

It's happening Monday at the Booker T Washington Center.

That's from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commissioners said it's a way to let the community know about current job openings, but also spread the word about the benefits of working for the county.

"This is a good way for us to interact with perspective applicants and answer questions face to face versus just applying on the computer," said Brendan Kearns.

Again, the job fair is happening at the Booker T Washington Center.

That's on 13th St. here in Terre Haute.