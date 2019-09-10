Clear

Vigo County commissioners discuss Tiny Homes Tuesday meeting

Vigo County commissioner discussed the ide of 'Tiny Homes' at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioner discussed the ide of 'Tiny Homes' at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Last week, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning of an area on Chase Street.

Workers from Mental Health America of West Central Indiana will build 'Tiny Homes.'

It's just like the name says, they are miniature houses.

The hope is that the homeless and mentally ill will be able to use them.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns told us he is fully behind the move.

He says last week's vote could open doors to more tiny homes coming to the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Image

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen