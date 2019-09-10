Vigo County commissioners discuss Tiny Homes Tuesday meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioner discussed the ide of 'Tiny Homes' at their Tuesday morning meeting.
Last week, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning of an area on Chase Street.
Workers from Mental Health America of West Central Indiana will build 'Tiny Homes.'
It's just like the name says, they are miniature houses.
The hope is that the homeless and mentally ill will be able to use them.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns told us he is fully behind the move.
He says last week's vote could open doors to more tiny homes coming to the area.
