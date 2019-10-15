Clear

Vigo County commissioners approve bids for new jail project

Construction costs will be about $56 million.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning new information on the Vigo County Jail project.

County commissioners approved project bids on Tuesday morning. 13 companies are looking to work on the facility.

That brings construction costs to about $56 million.

Commissioners made about $2 million in cuts to stay within budget.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIGO COUNTY JAIL PLANS

County leaders have worked on the jail project for two and a half years. Commissioners say in that time, costs have only gone up.

"We're probably talking, in construction costs...probably three to four million dollars in expenses that have gone up because of the steel...of course has gone up a lot...and then the labor costs have gone up a lot, and then the labor costs have gone up. So every time you delay something like this, it gets more and more expensive," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Garmong is managing construction for the project. Anderson said the company will work with and hire contractors.

The next step is the bonds for the project. Leaders say they hope is to break ground on the facility in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
A chance for afternoon rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rob Pitts Golf Outing Saturday Sullivan Country Club

Image

All You Need to Know Tuesday

Image

Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday: Afternoon thundershowers, warmer. High: 72

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series

Image

Hearing on cannabis sales

Image

Andrews Record Setting Year

Image

Hey Kevin 10-14

Image

American Legion in Brazil looks to expand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis