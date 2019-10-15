Vigo County commissioners approve bids for new jail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning new information on the Vigo County Jail project.

County commissioners approved project bids on Tuesday morning. 13 companies are looking to work on the facility.

That brings construction costs to about $56 million.

Commissioners made about $2 million in cuts to stay within budget.

County leaders have worked on the jail project for two and a half years. Commissioners say in that time, costs have only gone up.

"We're probably talking, in construction costs...probably three to four million dollars in expenses that have gone up because of the steel...of course has gone up a lot...and then the labor costs have gone up a lot, and then the labor costs have gone up. So every time you delay something like this, it gets more and more expensive," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Garmong is managing construction for the project. Anderson said the company will work with and hire contractors.

The next step is the bonds for the project. Leaders say they hope is to break ground on the facility in December.