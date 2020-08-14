Vigo County commissioner honored with 'Sagamore of the Wabash' award

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time Vigo County leader was surprised on Thursday with Indiana's highest honor.

Governor Eric Holcomb was in Terre Haute to talk about public safety with local leaders.

While the governor was here, he surprised Commissioner Judy Anderson with a 'Sagamore of the Wabash' award.

Anderson has been in public service for 20 years. She is set to retire at the end of this year.

Anderson told us this honor makes her decades of hard work all worth it.

"This just shows that somebody noticed that and appreciates what I've tried to do, and I don't know what else to say...it's just amazing," Anderson said.

Holcomb says Anderson groomed and helped dozens of people n the community and statewide.