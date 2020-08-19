Vigo County college ranks among the nation's best in Princeton Review guide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County college ranks among the nation's best, according to the Princeton Review.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology was listed in this year's 'The Best 386 Colleges' book.

The rankings are based on student surveys.

See which categories Rose-Hulman made the top 20 below. See the full list here.

No. 3 - Best Schools for Internships

No. 3 - Most Accessible Professors

No. 5 - Best Science Lab Facilities

No. 5 - Students Study the Most

No. 6 - Best Run Colleges

No. 7 - Best Career Placement

No. 8 - Best Counseling Services

No. 9 - Best Career Services

No. 9 - Happiest Students

No. 11 - Best College Dorms

No. 12 - Everyone Plays Intramural Sports

No. 16 - Professors Get High Marks