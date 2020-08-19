Vigo County college ranks among the nation's best in Princeton Review guide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County college ranks among the nation's best, according to the Princeton Review.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology was listed in this year's 'The Best 386 Colleges' book.
The rankings are based on student surveys.
See which categories Rose-Hulman made the top 20 below. See the full list here.
No. 3 - Best Schools for Internships
No. 3 - Most Accessible Professors
No. 5 - Best Science Lab Facilities
No. 5 - Students Study the Most
No. 6 - Best Run Colleges
No. 7 - Best Career Placement
No. 8 - Best Counseling Services
No. 9 - Best Career Services
No. 9 - Happiest Students
No. 11 - Best College Dorms
No. 12 - Everyone Plays Intramural Sports
No. 16 - Professors Get High Marks