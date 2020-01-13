Vigo County college makes SAT and ACTs optional

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Effective now - there's a big change in the admissions process at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Leaders announced plans to go 'test-optional.'

This will impact those who plan to apply for the fall of 2020. It allows students to decide if they want their test scores to be considered.

This includes the ACT or SAT. If a student decides not to - they will be considered by other factors. They include things like GPA and school curriculum.

Otherwise, scores will count as part of the overall admissions process.

Despite the change, school leaders encourage students to take the tests and include their scores. That's because it could open-up more scholarships.