Clear

Vigo County college launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' office

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has established an office of 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.'

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 5:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has established an office of 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.'

The goal is to bolster a diverse and inclusive academic environment. This includes helping students make thoughtful and responsible to society.

The college says from its inception, it has been a multicultural place. Immigrants from France founded the college to educate women.

"In our strategic plan, we say we value diversity. This is a tangible validation. It also is a really practical resource for students where they can go if they have ideas...or even problems," SMWC President Dottie King told us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Clear, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local small business creating custom masks for kids

Image

Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

Image

Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

Image

Work continues on Pantheon Theatre project

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Closures planned for a section of State Road 159

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation extends scholarship application deadline

Image

Vigo County college launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' office

Image

Vigo County deputy cleared of wrong-doing in fatal shooting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 189705

Reported Deaths: 7791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1091504912
Lake12376444
DuPage11926519
Kane9509302
Will8932344
St. Clair3845159
Winnebago3746128
McHenry3060114
Madison241074
Kankakee171368
Rock Island165634
Champaign161519
Peoria148835
Unassigned1342197
Kendall131923
Sangamon115133
DeKalb89830
Boone75423
Jackson68519
LaSalle66621
McLean61115
Macon55023
Adams4865
Tazewell4488
Randolph4417
Coles43320
Ogle4005
Clinton37817
Williamson3646
Whiteside33516
Stephenson3256
Union30923
Grundy2995
Monroe29913
Knox2852
Iroquois2529
Henry2241
Morgan2226
Vermilion2222
Cass21911
Jefferson21819
Warren1870
Bureau1702
Lee1621
Montgomery1617
Macoupin1543
Marion1530
Franklin1470
Perry1421
McDonough13715
Effingham1291
Christian1284
Saline1262
Woodford1253
Jo Daviess1211
Douglas1062
Livingston1032
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey851
Clark761
Mercer733
Moultrie690
Shelby681
Johnson660
White640
Fayette603
Washington600
Bond593
Jasper557
Wayne551
Piatt540
Menard530
Cumberland512
Ford511
Carroll484
Gallatin482
Hancock461
Mason450
Lawrence440
Alexander360
Massac360
Wabash340
Greene330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Edgar280
Hamilton260
Marshall220
Clay180
Hardin180
Pike180
Edwards170
Schuyler170
Richland150
Brown130
Scott130
Putnam110
Henderson100
Calhoun90
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 71015

Reported Deaths: 3013
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15322723
Lake7343274
Elkhart471380
Allen3725160
St. Joseph330179
Hamilton2610104
Vanderburgh184213
Hendricks1814106
Cass17669
Johnson1694118
Porter123839
Clark114846
Tippecanoe114611
Madison89565
LaPorte86930
Howard85565
Kosciusko82712
Marshall75822
Bartholomew75447
Floyd74045
Monroe70830
Delaware68052
Dubois65812
Boone65346
Noble64529
Hancock63838
Jackson5625
LaGrange55410
Warrick55330
Vigo54310
Shelby53527
Grant52029
Dearborn47928
Morgan45134
Clinton4043
Henry36919
White35110
Montgomery34621
Wayne34610
Lawrence33727
Decatur32432
Harrison30923
Putnam2778
Miami2642
Daviess25920
Scott25710
Greene24134
Franklin23413
DeKalb2234
Jasper2192
Jennings21512
Gibson2084
Steuben2043
Ripley1947
Perry17912
Fayette1777
Starke1747
Orange16624
Posey1650
Wabash1613
Fulton1592
Carroll1572
Wells1542
Jefferson1532
Whitley1476
Knox1420
Tipton1296
Huntington1213
Washington1211
Spencer1193
Newton11410
Randolph1144
Clay1045
Sullivan911
Adams892
Jay840
Owen831
Pulaski751
Brown711
Rush714
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford592
Ohio574
Pike520
Parke501
Vermillion480
Crawford440
Switzerland440
Martin420
Union350
Warren201
Unassigned0202