Vigo County college launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has established an office of 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.'

The goal is to bolster a diverse and inclusive academic environment. This includes helping students make thoughtful and responsible to society.

The college says from its inception, it has been a multicultural place. Immigrants from France founded the college to educate women.

"In our strategic plan, we say we value diversity. This is a tangible validation. It also is a really practical resource for students where they can go if they have ideas...or even problems," SMWC President Dottie King told us.