Vigo County coach and teacher finalist for Coach of the Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher and coach is a finalist for the Coach of the Year.

Peggy Grabowski tells us she has coached spell bowl at Terre Haute South Vigo High School for around 20 years.

The Indiana Association of School Principals is giving the award. The association recognizes academic coaches around the state.

Grabowski tells us this year she will have two teams competing at the spell bowl. And this will be a way for Terre Haute South to shine.

"It's really kudos to my students because that's why I stay in it. If they weren't enthusiastic, I don't know if I'd still be coaching it. I thrive off of their enthusiasm. I thrive off of my students' success," Grabowski said.