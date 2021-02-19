The Vigo County Health Department Clinic is set to open again

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department will be seeing patients again. The clinic will be up and running on March 1.

The Vigo County Health Department told News 10 that it feels comfortable right now to bring the clinic back.

The clinic will be doing child wellness exams, physicals, and immunizations. All physicals, immunizations, and exams are by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment you can call 812-462-343.

The Vigo County Health Department wanted to bring back this clinic to meet all the needs of the community.

Health officials said, "Well, we just need our community to be healthy and safe. And in order for our community to be healthy and safe, we have to have these things available to them ."

The Vigo County Health Department is also doing walk-up tuberculosis testing.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:15-11:45 a.m. and 1:00-3:45 p.m.you can walk in and get a tuberculosis test done.