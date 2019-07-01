Vigo County clerk's office working to donate laptops to non-profits

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is working to help non-for-profits and charities.
The county clerk wants to donate 55 EPoll laptops.
Vigo County has used the five-year-old laptops in recent elections.
Clerk Leanna Moore says they are waiting t be wiped clean of their data.
If you're interested in picking up the laptops from the county clerk's office, click here to learn more or call them at 812-462-3211.
